TOTO: 40 Trips Around the Sun

Historically, few ensembles in the history of recorded music have had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of TOTO. With 40 years together and thousands of credits and accolades to their names, TOTO remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world. They are the benchmark by which many artists base their sound and production, and they continue to transcend the standards set by the entire music community, being simply synonymous with musical credibility.

Widely known for their Top 5 hits such as “Africa,” “Hold the Line” and “Rosanna,” and selling over 40 million albums, TOTO’s repertoire today continues to be current via high profile usage on both broadcast television and in films. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles that appeal to a multi-generational fan base.

With the band’s 40th anniversary, TOTO has major plans in the works to celebrate their enduring career.