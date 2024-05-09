Top of Georgia Plein Air Festival

× Expand Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

Free Admission to the Public

Thursday, May 9, 2024 7:30am - 8pm

Friday, May 10, 2024 6:30am - 8pm

Saturday, May 11, 2024 6:30am - 5pm

Top of Georgia is a 3 day painting event with $2,000 + in prize money. The public is invited to observe the artists as they work in their chosen mediums. Multiple drawings, a gallery of the artists' work and wet paint sale will be held at the Hamilton Gardens Pavilion.

Plein air artists from all over the southeast will be competing for $2,000 + in awards. The public is invited to come and watch the artists as they paint in beautiful Hamilton Gardens, views of Lake Chatuge, or any thing that might strike a creative chord. Saturday afternoon, judging will take place with the awarding of prizes, then the Artists' Gallery will be open for viewing.

Paintings will be for sale.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to watch these talented artists!

Artist interested in participating may get Artist Information and Registration Form at TOGPAF@gmail.com.

Registration will open on November 15, 2023.