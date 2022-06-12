× Expand Hannah Joy Photography Guests of 2021 Top Chef Harrisonburg smiling and holding cutout logos for Blue Ridge CASA and Top Chef Harrisonburg.

It’s almost time for one of Harrisonburg’s signature annual events—Top Chef Harrisonburg! The event will host a friendly competition amongst Chefs from local Harrisonburg restaurants, with the winning Chef receiving the title of “Top Chef Harrisonburg”. Votes will be tallied from both event attendees and a judge’s panel. The event will be emceed by WHSV News Anchor, Kyle Rogers, and Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz.

100% of event proceeds will go to Blue Ridge CASA to advocate for the abused and neglected children in our community. Blue Ridge CASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit agency that trains community volunteers to advocate for local children who have been abused or neglected. The proceeds will provide funding for a full-time advocate manager for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area. This staff person will recruit, train, and supervise the volunteer advocates. The advocates work directly for Judge O’Donnell in the Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County. For CASA staff and volunteers, the ultimate goal is to help ensure that these children in protective care find safe, permanent homes where they can thrive.

Each Chef will be making one dish. In addition to the “Top Chef” title, the winning Chef will also receive a top-of-the-line Chef’s knife.