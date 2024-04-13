Tonight is the Nite: The Paramount Bristol Story

× Expand Photo provided by Paramount Bristol Opening Night

For the first time ever, the full scope of Paramount Bristol’s legacy will be explored from the earliest days of State Street through its heyday as a movie palace, its brush with oblivion, the community effort behind its salvation, all the way through its status today as Bristol’s premier arts and entertainment destination. Nearly four years in the making, this full-length documentary features interviews with legendary performers like Marty Stuart and Bill Engvall, along with the voices and stories of dozens of community members who all share a Paramount connection. This film is a production of the City of Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Community Relations in collaboration with Paramount Bristol.