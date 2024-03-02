The Round Peak region of Surry County is well-known for its rich history of old-time music. Tommy Jarrell, who played the old-time fiddle, was raised in the Round Peak community of Surry County. To celebrate Tommy’s life and music, the Tommy Jarrell Festival was created in 2002 to commemorate this accomplished old-time musician. Dances, music, concerts, and workshops are held during the last weekend of February each year – just before Tommy’s March 1st birthday. The Tommy Jarrell Celebration activities are centered in the Earle Theatre.