Toe River Arts Studio Tour Preview Exhibition

Since 1992, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour has showcased the talent and studios of North Carolina’s Yancey and Mitchell County artists. These world-renowned, well-traveled, and skilled artists bring beauty to the world by sharing their craft. All of the artists featured have a fascinating story, interesting background, and their own “Journey of the Arts.” The Studio Tour is a showcase for local artists to feature their work, processes, and studio spaces. Along with the Studio Tour, participating artists will exhibit their work in the Spruce Pine Gallery through the end of the year.