Toe River Arts Fall Studio Tour

Spruce Pine, NC Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

2023 Fall Studio Tour

Friday, November 10 – Sunday, November 12

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Toe River Arts Fall Studio Tour, happening November 10 – 12, 2023.

This driving tour through Mitchell and Yancey Counties will take visitors along the meandering Toe River, across its many bridges, around barns, acres of fields, and miles of forests all while visiting the talented studio artists and galleries participating.

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
828-765-0520
