Toe River Arts Council Open Studio Tour

The Toe River Arts Council hosts their bi-annual FREE premier open studio tour in the mountains of Western North Carolina. For more than two decades, artists, craftspeople, and galleries open their studios and shops to visitors for an entire weekend of awe-inspiring art and craft in Mitchell and Yancey Counties.

The tour begins on Friday, December 1st, at 10 am. At 5 pm, visitors stop, relax for a moment then head on over to the Spruce Pine Gallery at 269 Oak Avenue for the Meet-The Artist Reception from 5:30 to 7:30pm. They can meet the artists, see a sampling of their work and plan their route for the next two days. On Saturday and Sunday, the tour runs from 10am to 5pm.

Guides are available at arts councils, libraries, galleries and retailers or you may call 828.682.7215 for more information.

