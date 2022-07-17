About the Event

We hope you are ready to dance because BRAHM and Mountain Home Music present Todd Wright Quartet Live in Concert at the Daniel Boone Gardens! The quartet will perform a lively set of classic and contemporary Jazz numbers to get you moving. This will be a fun time for all ages for a summer dance in the garden.

This outdoor concert will take place in the beautiful setting of the Daniel Boone Gardens located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

In the event of rain, the concert will take place at BRAHM. The decision to move the concert inside will be made no later than 48 hours prior to the event.

Tickets are $15 for General Admission, $10 for BRAHM & Mountain Home Music members & Children under 13.

About the performer:

Award-winning Todd Wright is director of jazz studies at Appalachian State University. He has been responsible for conducting Jazz Ensemble I and II, and teaching courses such as jazz improvisation, jazz history, jazz piano, jazz tunes, and coaching combos. He oversees the course of study for the Jazz Certification Program, and created the university's Jazz Vocal Ensemble. He has earned degrees from University of Pikeville (KY), Appalachian State University, and University of South Florida (Tampa).

In 2013 Wright was nominated for O. Max Gardner Award, given annual by the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina to a faculty member who "has made the greatest contribution to the welfare of the human race." He has been the recipient of several university and community service awards, and was selected a winner of the Jazz Fellowship Award given by the North Carolina Arts Council.

He serves as a jazz clinician, an adjudicator ad festivals, and speaks on the history of jazz. He is an active jazz saxophonist. His Appalachian students have gone to perform worldwide.