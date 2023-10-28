Toccoa Harvest Festival

We Are Looking Forward To The 2023 Harvest Festival!

Set against a backdrop of blazing fall colors and flavored with the scent of roasting peanuts and mulling spices, one of the South's most enduring festivals returns to Toccoa in October as it has every fall since 1978.

Staged the last weekend in October, the festival features more than 160 craft and food vendors. The event hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

As always, the emphasis is on homemade, home baked and homegrown items and every year something new and unique is offered for the thousands of visitors who flock to Toccoa for this huge event.

Two stages are set up for entertainment for the weekend, downtown shops and restaurants are open and several activities are available for children at the festival.

The festival also offers regional and international foods, a Classic Car cruise-in, a petting zoo, horse and buggy rides, puppet shows, farm displays and the Currahee Artist Guild's art exhibit and sale. Food options will be a variety from complete dinners to snacks.

The festival features hundreds of craftsmen, performing dancers, jazz, and rock and roll, and country music, an antique and classic car show. Children and youth activities include rides, face painting, rock climbing, moon walk, petting zoo, and more. A shuttle takes visitors to beautiful Toccoa Falls.