Tim Lowry: Teller-In-Residence

International Storytelling Center 110 West Main Street, Jonesborough, Tennessee 37659

Audiences across the country enjoy the seersucker style of storyteller Tim Lowry, as he mixes stories of the American Revolution, the Civil War and the Western Frontier with tales of growing up Baptist; teaching English to Russian immigrants; and exciting road trips to Disney World, baseball and more! The award-winning recording artist and author has performed on television and in hundreds of appearances nationwide.

“From the time he took to the stage, Tim Lowry claimed the full attention of his audience. They followed him wherever he was performing. They loved Tim’s style, his humor, his material and the man himself.” – Peg O’Sullivan, Director, Connecticut Storytelling Festival

Ticket Prices: Adult $12 Senior $11

Time: 2 PM - 3 PM Daily Tuesday - Saturday

Concerts & Live Music, Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance
8009528392
please enable javascript to view
