Tie Dying Workshop

to Google Calendar - Tie Dying Workshop - 2020-05-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tie Dying Workshop - 2020-05-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tie Dying Workshop - 2020-05-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Tie Dying Workshop - 2020-05-23 13:00:00

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958

Discover the historic art of tie-dying using plant material found in the woods. Bring your own white t-shirt. Be prepared to get dirty. Appropriate for ages 5 and up. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $15/Member, $18/Non-Member.

Info

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Workshops
434-325-8169
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Tie Dying Workshop - 2020-05-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tie Dying Workshop - 2020-05-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tie Dying Workshop - 2020-05-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Tie Dying Workshop - 2020-05-23 13:00:00