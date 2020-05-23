Tie Dying Workshop
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Discover the historic art of tie-dying using plant material found in the woods. Bring your own white t-shirt. Be prepared to get dirty. Appropriate for ages 5 and up. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $15/Member, $18/Non-Member.
