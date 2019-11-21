Third Thursday

Visit ha! as we celebrate our Scandinavian heritage with vintage wall hangings from Denmark and Sweden, Handcrafted serveware from Finland, new holiday lighting by the h in ha! and decadent Scandinavian treats served up by Walnut Schoolhouse.

A beautiful drive from Asheville, Hot Springs and beyond, Third Thursdays Marshall is a great time to visit our sweet historic town tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains along the French Broad River. Walk through town as the train rolls by and we open our doors to celebrate art openings, open studios, shopping, and creative happenings with eats and drinks along the way.