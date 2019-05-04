After thrilling audiences around the U.S. and abroad, The Texas Tenors bring their acclaimed RISE: LIVE ON TOUR to NPAC. Billboard #1 recording artists and three-time Emmy Award-winners, The Texas Tenors present an unforgettable musical experience the whole family can enjoy. From Puccini and John Denver to The Righteous Brothers, Bruno Mars and more, this one-of-a-kind concert features an array of country, classical, inspirational, gospel, and Broadway favorites.

Since their whirlwind debut nine years ago on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, The Texas Tenors have accumulated a long list of awards and accolades including three Emmys, two hit PBS specials, two Top 50 radio play singles, chart-topping albums, 6 million YouTube views, and a hugely popular children’s book. Their latest studio album RISE debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical chart and #5 on the Country Albums chart propelling the trio to the #10 Classical Crossover Artist of 2017. From headlining on the Las Vegas Strip to entertaining at The White House, JC, Marcus and John have performed more than 1,500 concerts amassing an enthusiastic and diverse fan base. As one critic noted, “The Texas Tenors’ sound is as big and beautiful as Texas itself.”