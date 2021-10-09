The Salem Apple Butter Festival provides live demonstrations of old fashion apple butter making. You will see the process done outdoors using copper kettles suspended over wood fire with the tasty product and canned on the spot for visitors to purchase. Other attractions include entertainment daily, grand parade, Saturday night fireworks, food, crafts, celebrity auction and many contests including apple pie baking, quilt show, the Sam Warner Memorial 5k Run, bicycle poker ride, pet show-off, talent show, car show, and corn hole tournament. The festival is a drug and alcohol free event providing family fun for all ages. There is no admission charge and all entertainment is free, as well. Parking is on-street or lots. The festival is handicap accessible.