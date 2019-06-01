The Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble

From June 1-7, a series of 20-minute walks will highlight Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species and blooms. On June 8, guests can meet the park’s naturalists at the Nature Museum to obtain a map and information on where to find the most beautiful blooms, with special programming throughout the day highlighting this High Country jewel.

