The Princess and the Pea: Barter Players

Bandits have come to rob the kingdom. The only hope lies with Prince Harold, who must wed before he can be crowned king. But Harold is more interested in wrestling than girls—even when a beautiful maiden claiming to be Princess Marigold appears at the castle. Determined to stay single, Harold devises a way to test Marigold’s qualifications using a garden pea and a stack of mattresses. Can Marigold pass the test? Will the kingdom be saved? A fun twist on a classic fairy tale.