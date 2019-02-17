The Platters & The Drifters

Spend a nostalgic evening with two of the world’s most beloved Motown groups who were instrumental in creating the Rock & Roll and Doo Wop sound. Head back to a time when life was easy, life was good — the 1950s and the sweet vocal harmonies of The Platters and The Drifters!

The Platters, one of the most successful vocal groups of the early Rock & Roll era, had hits that took them to the honored place of being one of the most successful vocal groups in the world with hits such as “The Great Pretender,” “Only You,” “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes,” and “The Wonder of You.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Drifters, are a long-lasting American doo-wop and R&B/soul vocal group. With hits such as “Save the Last Dance For Me,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Stand By Me,” The Drifters music has stood the test of time.