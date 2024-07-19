The North Georgia Sing! Gospel Music Festival
Union County Fine Arts Center 926 Panther Overlook, Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Bigger and better than ever!
Three exciting concerts over two days!
Friday night, July 19 @ 6:30pm
- Kingsmen
- Greater Vision
- Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road
- Jonathan Wilburn
Saturday afternoon, July 20 @ 1:00pm
- Gerald Wolfe's Gospel Music Hymn Sing featuring Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, The Whisnants, Mylon Hayes Family, Jim & Melissa Brady, Sandy Payton, and more!
Saturday night, July 20 @ 6:30pm
- Kingsmen
- Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
- Whisnants
- Mark Trammell Quartet
Special Guest Emcees:
- Danny Jones & Bill Bailey
- ...and back by popular demand, Ellen Marsh
Info
