The Mountain Grrl Experience

We are a music and arts festival dedicated to supporting Turning Point Domestic Violence Services in our home area.

We are a female run festival raising money for women in need.

All are welcome. Zero exclusion.

Workshops, live music, art gallery, artisan vendors and demonstrations and so much more.

To date, the Mountain Girl Experience is proud to announce that we have raised over $5,000.00 in charitable donations to help Appalachian Women in need.

