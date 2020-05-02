The May Faire

Clifton Forge School of the Arts 518 Church St, Clifton Forge, Virginia 24422

Brought to you by the people who offer our region’s popular Kriskindlmarkt, Clifton Forge School of the Arts will once again transform its fabulous Mill, garden, and the banks of Smith Creek for The MayFaire, a celebration of Spring and the Arts, to give visitors an opportunity to purchase plants of all kinds (bedding, perennials, hanging, and unique), and quality, handmade gifts by 35+ talented artisans for the home, yard & garden, and Mother’s Day.

540-862-7275
