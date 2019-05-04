The MayFaire

Come for plants of all kinds, garden-related workshops, and handmade gifts for the home, garden, and Mother’s Day by 30+ artisans. Raffle and Silent Auctions including a Silent Auction of Gourmet Picnics made by area chefs. See area artists painting in our garden and throughout the region and purchase their work at the ‘Wet Paint Sale.' Enjoy performances by groups affiliated with the School of the Arts. $2 Cash Admission, children free. A list of vendors, the entertainment schedule, and registration process for workshops can be found as soon as 2019 plans are complete at www.cfsota.org/MayFaire.