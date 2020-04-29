The Kingdom Choir

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts 18 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801

The Kingdom Choir — Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 7 p.m. Most widely known for their performance of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Kingdom Choir is a tight-knit community of talented London-based gospel singers adept at harnessing the raw power of the human voice.

