THE GREAT ANDERSON COUNTY FAIR

Tickets can be purchased through our partner, xorbia.com. No fees.

Admission

$7.00 general admission, free for children 6 years and under.

Ride Tickets

Ride tickets are $1.25 each, $20.00 for 21 tickets (you save $6.25) and $50.00 for 55 tickets (you save $18.75)

$100.00 for 120 tickets (you save $50.00). All rides require more than one ticket.

FREE PARKING

2019 Fair Hours

Monday-Friday: 4-11PM

Saturday: 11AM-Midnight

Sunday: 12:30PM-11PM