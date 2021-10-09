2022 Georgia Apple Festival

October 8th & 9th and October 15th & 16th

Welcome to North Georgia!

The Georgia Apple Festival brings two exciting weekends to Ellijay, Georgia every year with hundreds of vendors offering food, art, crafts, and more, as well visitors from all over. The Ellijay Lions Club, the Gilmer County Chamber of Commerce, the cities of Ellijay and East Ellijay, and Gilmer County invite everyone to come and enjoy the Georgia Apple Festival.

Celebrating the 51st year of the Georgia Apple Festival!! This event hosts over 250 vendors offering handcrafted items including jewelry, accessories, pottery, woodworking, baskets, toys, soaps and candles, yard art, photography, packaged food products, and much more. It's the perfect place to find unique handmade gifts for friends or loved ones.

Fried apple pies, fried Oreos, gyros, homemade root beer, fresh made pizza, barbecue, boiled peanuts is just the beginning of the delicious foods that you will find at the Georgia Apple Festival. This is event is considered one of the top food festivals in the State of Georgia. There are more than 35 food concession vendors serving up savory food for you to enjoy.