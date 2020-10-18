The Carolina Mountain Cheese Fest

Highland Brewing Company 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Asheville, North Carolina 28805

During the annual event, members of the WNC Cheese Trail celebrate their artisan products alongside cheesemakers and food businesses from around the Southeast. Guests can expect more than 20 producers at this year's event. The festival also offers workshops, demos, tastings, and acoustic entertainment in a family-friendly setting.

Highland Brewing Company 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Asheville, North Carolina 28805 View Map
