The Blue Ridge Girls

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia 24091

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $15 general admission, $20 reserved seating

The Blue Ridge Girls are a dynamic trio rooted in traditional Appalachian music and flatfoot dancing. Like their name, The Blue Ridge Girls invoke a picturesque simplicity with their take on traditional mountain music. The trio features Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins, and Brett Morris.

