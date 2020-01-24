The love still flows for The Bellamy Brothers, Howard and David. The duo continue to prove that the trail they’ve ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself—music that is now celebrating 40 years of success.The Bellamy Brothers have been an unassuming picture of consistency in Country music, crafting honest, heartfelt songs that connect with millions of listeners around the world. The Bellamy’s have weathered the trends of Country music admirably, enjoying enormous success throughout their career with numerous #1 hits on both the Pop and Country charts.