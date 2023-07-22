The Amanda Cook Band

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia 24091

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating

Originally from Florida, now making her home in the Virginia Mountains, Amanda Cook acquired a love of bluegrass from her father, who played banjo throughout her childhood. She has been performing and recording since 2007, and has released four full-length projects. More than a decade and a half into her career, she continues to garner chart success and critical acclaim. As The Bluegrass Situation describes, "Amanda Cook has emerged as one of the most dynamic female bluegrass vocalists and bandleaders of today."

Info

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia 24091
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - The Amanda Cook Band - 2023-07-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Amanda Cook Band - 2023-07-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Amanda Cook Band - 2023-07-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Amanda Cook Band - 2023-07-22 19:00:00 ical