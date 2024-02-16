The 37th National Arts and Crafts Conference & Shows

× Expand Arts and Crafts Conference and Shows

Over the course of the past 36 years, the shows at the National Arts and Crafts Conference have grown from relative obscurity in 1988, when serious Arts and Crafts collectors only shopped the Modernism and Pier Shows in New York City, and is now considered the premier venue for both the finest Arts and Crafts antiques and the most exciting works made in the Arts and Crafts style by living craftsmen and craftswomen.

We are excited to announce that the in-person National Arts and Crafts Conference and Shows will return to the Grove Park Inn for their 37th anniversary on February 16-18, 2024. Room reservations for staying at the Grove Park Inn during the conference are open (call 800-358-5800 to make your reservation through the Omni Reservation Center).

The historic Grove Park Inn, now owned by Omni, is a perfect Arts & Crafts destination. Its interiors a tribute to the Arts and Crafts era of design, this Asheville historic hotel attracted the affluent and middle class of the early 20th Century with its reputation as a house of healing and comfort amidst the Blue Ridge Mountains. This tradition continues today as its one of a kind subterranean spa, its gorgeous sunset terrace views, and comforting natural interiors attracts visitors from all over, including many U.S. Presidents.