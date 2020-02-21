The 33rd National Arts & Crafts Conference

Since 1913 the Grove Park Inn has been known as the mecca for Arts and Crafts enthusiasts. And since 1988 the Arts and Crafts Conference has been educating and entertaining Arts and Crafts enthusiasts at every level -- from beginning collectors and bungalow owners to experienced auction and show veterans. From seminars and small group discussions to walking tours, demonstrations, and the selling shows themselves, these three unique days in February are designed with you in mind.