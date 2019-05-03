The 25th Annual Cheat River Festival

From 5:00pm ’till 10:00pm on Friday, May 3rd, and 11:30 ’till 11:00pm on Saturday, May 4th, the festival grounds in Albright, West Virginia will once again transform into a haven for boaters, music lovers, and families. Bands from all over Appalachia will entertain crowds with live music, while Fest goers browse the Art Market, learn about other non-profit organizations that share the FOC vision, bid on a great array of silent auction goods, buy from a variety of food and merchandise vendors, and above all, help support Friends of the Cheat.