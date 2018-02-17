The C&O Railway Heritage Center will hold its annual fundraising event: The 2018 George Washington Train Show. This event takes place at the Clifton Forge Armory at 724 Commercial Ave. and the C&O Railway Heritage Center at 705 E Main St. in Clifton Forge, VA. The dates are Saturday, February 17th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. & Sunday, February 18th from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Train show admission is $5.00 and includes entrance to the C&O Railway Heritage Center/Museum.

There will be a diverse selection of vendors!

PLEASE NOTE: If the show has to be cancelled due to inclement weather – the make updates will be April 7th & 8th.