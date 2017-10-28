The 44th Annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

Blue Ridge Institute and Museum Ferrum College, Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Horse Pulls, Mule Jumping Contests, Coon Dog Contests, Traditional Crafts, Country Foods, Blue Ridge Roots Music, Moonshiner Still & Storytelling, Kid’s Folk Games, Custom & Vintage Cars, Sheep Herding Demos, Threshing & Baling Demos, Vintage Tractors & Engines, Log Skidding Contests Plus:

Champion Slingshot Shooting

A Buffet of Banjo Styles Workshop

The Music of the Carter Family Lives On Workshop

The Songs I Learned at Home Ballad Workshop

Info
Blue Ridge Institute and Museum Ferrum College, Ferrum, Virginia 24088 View Map
540-365-4412
