Thanksgiving on the River

The Southern Belle Riverboat takes you on a two-hour cruise on the scenic Tennessee River while you enjoy our one-time-through buffet-style Thanksgiving Dinner featuring sliced roast turkey breast, carved ham, creamy mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole with marshmallow topping, green bean casserole, corn pudding, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and cheesecake for dessert with iced tea, coffee, and water.

There is also a full bar for purchase of your favorite elixirs. Enjoy live entertainment and a tour of the pilothouse.

November 23, 2023: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.