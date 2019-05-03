TGIF Summer Concert Series - The Extraordinaires + Cruise-In

Friday, May 3

Band: The Extraordinaires - Variety

The Extraordinaires kick off the TGIF Concert Series on Friday, May 3rd! Bring your chair or blanket and enjoy this FREE performance on the Historic Courthouse lawn. Food and beverage vendors open at 6:00pm offering a selection of dining and drink options. Then music starts at 7:00pm. In addition to all the great music and food, come out to the first TGIF Cruise-In of the season. Cruise-Ins are brought to you by the Morganton Motor Club.

Formed in the spring of 2003 from a group of guys who love The Classics/Rhythm & Blues, The Extraordinaires have put together a unique blend of music that is sure to get people out of their seats and on the dance floor. From the powerful kickin' horns to the smooth lead vocals, The Extraordinaires have a "Pure Live" sound like no other that will keep you coming back. Based out of the Hickory/Charlotte area, they've played from Oklahoma to Washington to Jacksonville, Fl and all points in between. Private parties, Festivals, Corporate Events, they are pure entertainers that will keep the dance floor full.

The TGIF Concerts are a FREE concert series. No personal coolers and no pets will be allowed on site. TGIF concerts are smoke free including electronic cigarettes. The TGIF Concert Series is a production of Historic Morganton Festival, Inc. For more information call 438-5280 or email info@morgantonfest.org or visit www.morgantonfest.org.

TGIF is Rain or Shine event.