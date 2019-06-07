TGIF Free Summer Concert Series: Surf Cavalier + Morganton Motor Cruise In

Friday, June 7

Band: Surf Cavalier - Indie Rock

Surf Cavalier hits the TGIF stage for the first time on Friday, June 7th! Bring your chair or blanket and enjoy this FREE performance on the Historic Courthouse lawn. Food and beverage vendors open at 6:00pm offering a selection of dining and drink options. Then music starts at 7:00pm. In addition to all the great music and food, come out to the first TGIF Cruise-In of the season. Cruise-Ins are brought to you by the Morganton Motor Club.

Surf Cavalier is an expandable two piece Rock/Indie/Surf Band. Their music has tight and intense male/female vocal harmonies sometimes with different complimentary melodies, dirty guitars and fluid rhythms. They began touring full time in May of 2018 under the name Sezessionville Road, but recently made the name change. They have played 65 shows in 2018, including many return dates. They plan an even fuller schedule for 2019. They have played notable music venues, multiple breweries, dives and festivals.

Thanks to the continued support of all of our sponsors, the TGIF Concert Series continue to offer high quality entertainment, FREE to everyone! This week's concert is sponsored by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Work in Burke, Sossoman Funeral Home & Crematory Center, Morganton Downtown Development Association and The News Herald. This week's concert is supported by Brown & Neuwirth, Kids First Therapy and Wendy's. For a full list of TGIF sponsors, visit https://morgantonfest.org/tgif-concert-series/tgif-sponsors/

No personal coolers and no pets will be allowed on site. TGIF concerts are smoke free including electronic cigarettes. The TGIF Concert Series is a production of Historic Morganton Festival, Inc. For more information call 438-5280 or email info@morgantonfest.org or visit www.morgantonfest.org.

TGIF is Rain or Shine event.