Spring has sprung in Historic Downtown Clinton, Tennessee! Old faces, fresh new faces and hometown Easter fun all await you in Historic Downtown Clinton. It’s the 2nd Annual Bloom’s Day! Let’s celebrate our small town charm with a pie eating contest, a bonnet parade with the Easter Bunny, face painting, local performances, an obstacle course at Clinch Valley CrossFit, food trucks, vendors and so much more! Blooms Day will take place on Saturday, April 4 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.