Tennessee Pirate Fest

October 13-14 & October 20-21, 2018

$16 (ages 13+), $8 (ages 5-12), ages 4 and under FREE. Parking is Free.

Get Yer Pirate On at the fictional Caribbean town of "Port Royale in the Tortugas!" The Governor is celebrating his birthday and everyone is invited--including Pirates! Enjoy professional stage comedy entertainment (G-PG), Celtic and Pirate music, beach games, interactive costumed street characters, and more! Enter the Costume Contest to win a prize (winners based on audience applause). Join a pirate crew by sharing your talent on stage in the Pirate's Gong Show. Learn to be a pirate at the Pirate School. Enjoy original crafts, delicious food, and cold beverages including beer (ages 21+ with valid ID).