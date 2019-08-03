For more than fifty years, The Temptations have prospered, propelling popular music with a series of smash hits and sold-out performances throughout the world. The Temptations' forty-four Billboard Top 10 hits include My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud, Papa Was a Rolling Stone and I Can’t Get Next to You. The group includes original member Otis Williams, with singers Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs and Willie Greene Jr.

