The Taylorsville Apple Festival is held on the third Saturday of October and draws thousands of visitors to enjoy the day of entertainment, food and fun!

The streets of Taylorsville fill to overflowing for the Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival which draws an estimated 35,000 attendees and hosts over 400 booths including rides. The festival provides a fantastic assortment of entertainment, food and vendors.

The festival boasts 3 entertainment stages: The Main Stage on the courthouse lawn, the Gospel Stage at the west end of the festival, and the Childrens’ Stage on the east end of the festival. The Kid’s Korner is the biggest draw for our younger attendees.

The Kid’s Korner has hosted in the past, pony rides, mechanical bucking bull rides, pitching booths, numerous professional inflatables, puppet shows, music and much more.

Food vendors surround the courthouse emitting some of the most wonderful smells and best tasting food you’ll find in the Carolinas. One can find, chopped barbeque, eggrolls, hamburgers and hotdogs, barbeque chicken, Italian sausages, and the list goes on.

And don’t forget dessert. Items here include: homemade ice cream, cakes, cookies, and of course fried apple pies.

And don’t forget the hundreds of craft vendors lining many blocks of our town that day. There is also a festival flea market section near the west end of our festival for the flea market enthusiasts.

The Festival Committee works many hard hours during the course of a year to put this large event on. During the day of the festival the committee mans an Information Tent in the center of the festival to assist vendors and attendees alike in many ways.

Our History:

The Taylorsville Apple Festival was started in 1988 by the Sugar Loaf Community Association. The Taylorsville Hometown Development Association took it over in 1996 with approximately 35 exhibits that year. The festival has steadily grown to the stage it now is with an estimated 35,000 attendees. The festival now hosts over 400 booths including rides.

The Taylorsville Apple Festival is a member of the North Carolina Association of Festivals & Events.

In honor of the Apple in our Apple Festival title, our festival always hosts the apple peeling contest, the apple desert contest, a booth apple theme decorating contest, and of course lots of apple vendors from which to buy cider, a large variety of bagged apples, etc. Apples are very important to Alexander County which currently ranks #3 in North Carolina apple production.

But through it all, our Taylorsville Apple Festival is a festival of clean fun for the whole family! And the proceeds raised from the festival go to a good cause.

The proceeds raised each year go to all 11 Alexander County Schools for their needy children benevolence funds. So come out and join us and have a great day!