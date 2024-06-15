Taste of the Valley Wine, Beer, and Spirits Festival

It’s a festival for the senses. Taste all that the Shenandoah Valley has to offer, from a refreshing cocktail to a BBQ sandwich piled high with all the fixins. Hear the rhythm coming from the stage. See beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain views right from your chair. Feel the summer sunshine as it lights up the day. Smell the fresh Valley air. This June we invite you to Taste the Valley and experience all that it has to offer.