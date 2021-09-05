Reserve the date now! Join us on September 5, 2021, for the Taste of the Mountains, at the Union County Farmers Market.

Rain or Shine, plenty of parking. Take a taste from the area’s variety of restaurants and sample locally produced wine, beer & spirits. This family friendly event features live music, cooking demonstrations, and some good old fashioned Southern Charm. Tickets will be available for purchase online. Details and vendors will be posted once we get closer to the event date.