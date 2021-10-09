Taste of Our Towns Festival

The 36th annual Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) festival takes place Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thousands of residents and visitors from across the region gather on the streets of historic downtown Lewisburg to sample delicious food from local restaurants, civic clubs, and nonprofit organizations.

But TOOT is much more than a food festival. In addition to food vendors, the festival also features multiple entertainment stages, children’s activities, traveling performers, and much more. The shops in downtown Lewisburg are also open during the day.