Asheville's biggest culinary event celebrates 10 years of bold flavors and palate pleasers.

The Asheville Independent Restaurant Association (AIR) hosts the 2018 Taste of

Asheville: Taste & Tunes Thursday, Nov. 15 at The Venue in downtown Asheville.

From award-winning southern cuisine to bold new worldly flavors, the Taste of Asheville

brings over 40 of Asheville's famed independent restaurants together for an

unforgettable evening of sampling small bites, craft beverages and spirits.

This year, AIR has once again teamed up with the Asheville Buskers Collective to

highlight the city's celebrated street musicians.

This event not only entertains the taste buds, it also is one of the largest fundraisers of

the year to support the work of the AIR, which in turn supports the 120 members of the

Asheville Independent Restaurant Association.

VIP tickets (early admission) are $100; general admission tickets are $75.