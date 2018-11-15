Taste of Asheville
The Venue 21 North Market Street, Asheville, North Carolina 28801
Asheville's biggest culinary event celebrates 10 years of bold flavors and palate pleasers.
The Asheville Independent Restaurant Association (AIR) hosts the 2018 Taste of
Asheville: Taste & Tunes Thursday, Nov. 15 at The Venue in downtown Asheville.
From award-winning southern cuisine to bold new worldly flavors, the Taste of Asheville
brings over 40 of Asheville's famed independent restaurants together for an
unforgettable evening of sampling small bites, craft beverages and spirits.
This year, AIR has once again teamed up with the Asheville Buskers Collective to
highlight the city's celebrated street musicians.
This event not only entertains the taste buds, it also is one of the largest fundraisers of
the year to support the work of the AIR, which in turn supports the 120 members of the
Asheville Independent Restaurant Association.
VIP tickets (early admission) are $100; general admission tickets are $75.