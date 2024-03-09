Tartan Terrors

to

Paramount Center for the Arts 518 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620

Tartan Terrors bring their Celtic Invasion to festivals and sold out venues across North America, hoping to make Celtic music fun and accessible to any audience. The thrilling band blends the energy of a rock show with side splitting humor, step dancing and traditional folklore. Join us in March as the Terrors finally bring their bagpipes to downtown Bristol, TN!

Info

Paramount Center for the Arts 518 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Tartan Terrors - 2024-03-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tartan Terrors - 2024-03-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tartan Terrors - 2024-03-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tartan Terrors - 2024-03-09 19:30:00 ical