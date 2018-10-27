From the signature classic songs to the unforgettable sass and soul of her voice, Tanya Tucker has paved a path in country music and beyond. For four decades, Tanya’s sultry voice and vivacious stage presence has helped to make her one of the most admired and respected female vocalists in the Country music genre.

In 1974, Rolling Stone ran a cover story on Tanya Tucker with the headline that said, “You’re Gonna Hear From Me.” Truer words have never been spoken. The Texas native scored her debut hit in 1972 with “Delta Dawn,” which reached #6 on Billboard’s Hot Country chart when she was just 13 years old.

Tanya’s reign includes 23 Top 40 albums and a string of 56 Top 40 singles, with 10 reaching the #1 spot on the Billboard charts. Along the way, she has provided some of the biggest country music hits of each decade including, “Blood Red and Goin’ Down,” “Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)” and “Texas (When I Die),” just to name a few. Tucker is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs, and three CMT awards.