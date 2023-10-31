Tallulah Gorge Trunk or Treat
Tallulah Gorge State Park 338 Jane Hurt Yarn Drive, Tallulah Falls, Georgia 30573
Come out and decorate your vehicle for Halloween and hand out candy to Boys and Gohuls as they walk from car to car. There will be hayrides and other activities as well! Prizes will be awarded to best costumes, best pet costume, and best vehicle decoration.
Admission: free
Parking fee: $5
Event Phone: 706-754-7981
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family