Tallulah Gorge Trunk or Treat

Come out and decorate your vehicle for Halloween and hand out candy to Boys and Gohuls as they walk from car to car. There will be hayrides and other activities as well! Prizes will be awarded to best costumes, best pet costume, and best vehicle decoration.

Admission: free

Parking fee: $5

Event Phone: 706-754-7981

Location: Tallulah Gorge State Park

338 Jane Hurt Yarn Drive

P.O. Box 248

Tallulah Falls, GA 30573