Tales of the Trail **New Fall Event**

Navigation

Come experience a unique, guided night hike that is fun for the whole family. Tales of the Trail is a non-scary, fall event that introduces you to woodland creatures and how they live. Groups of 20 – 25 people will be led along a lighted, half-mile loop trail to meet costumed animal characters and receive fun giveaways. This festive event will also include music, crafts, a campfire with s’mores and other festival fun. More information at ChimneyRockPark.com.