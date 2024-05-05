× Expand Berglund Center

Berglund Center's 2nd Annual Taco ‘Ritas celebration in partnership with WSLS 10, coming to Berglund Center May 5! Celebrate with us on Cinco de Mayo, with live Latin music, salsa dancing, margaritas, and of course….TACOS from your favorite local Roanoke restaurants! Choose a variety of experiences, from the ultimate VIP Package to a Tastings ticket. This year, we will also feature a Zona para niños (Kids Zone) with activities centered around family fun!

As Taco ‘Ritas Festival gears up for its eagerly anticipated second year, Berglund Center is excited to welcome local vendors and attendees alike to celebrate on Cinco de Mayo weekend. The vibrant and festive atmosphere will see even more fun this year with having the Festival at Berglund Center; allowing the festival to be indoors in the event of rain. With the success of its debut, Taco ‘Ritas has become a must-attend celebration, promising an even more extraordinary experience in its sophomore year. Get ready to savor the flavors, feel the fiesta, and join us in making Taco ‘Ritas Festival 2024 an unforgettable celebration of Cinco de Mayo!

Vendors! Are you interested in selling tacos at Taco ‘Ritas? Contact Robyn at 540.853.6861 for more information!

Tickets are on sale now! They are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Sunday May 5, 2024 | Location: Berglund Center

Event Time: 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Schedule:

11 AM : Early VIP Entry

12 PM – 1 PM : LIVE MUSIC! Chupacabras

1 PM – 1:30 PM: Salsa Dancing!

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM: Mariachi!

2:00 PM – 2 :30 PM: Taco Eating Contest!

2:30 PM – 3 PM: Salsa Lessons!

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM: LIVE MUSIC! Chupacabras

Tickets Options:

VIP Package $49

1 hour early access (11am)

Exclusive VIP Only Area

Exclusive VIP Necklace

Taco ‘Ritas shot glass

3 Tacos

1 Margarita Tasting Wristband

Exclusive Margarita purchase line and exclusive to VIP Margarita flavor!

Unlimited chips & salsa bar

Margarita Drink Tastings Only (up to 5 samples) $12 (available for purchase day of the event at the gate)

General Admission $9

Children 12 & Under Free Admission!